When speaking about God the Father's love, many times your thoughts on the issue will stem from the way you were treated by your earthly father. You may have had a father who told you he loved you and made the effort to show it on a daily basis.

On the other hand, you may have had a father that was physically and emotionally abusive. So when the Bible speaks about a heavenly Father, many times we unknowingly make a comparison based upon our life experiences with our earthly father. God is interested in humanity and cultivating a relationship with mankind. As an individual, you are important to God.

God knows everything about you because He formed your body in the womb and made you a living soul. He knows when you sit down and when you rise up. He knows the thoughts in your head and the words in your mouth before they're even uttered. He knows your past and future and continually guides you.

There isn't any place you can go in the universe to get from God; darkness cannot hide you because His presence is inescapable. God has great plans for you that include you being born again. God the Father is not willing that any man should perish and Jesus was the complete expression of the Father's love when He came to the earth to die for sins of mankind.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1447.pdf

RLJ-1447 -- JUNE 8, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



