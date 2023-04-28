Solutions To The ‘Woke’ Agenda | Internationally Acclaimed Podcaster Jonathon Van Maren

John-Henry Westen





Apr 28, 2023





Watch internationally acclaimed LifeSite podcast host Jonathon Van Maren raise the alarm against the complete leftist assault in the United States, Canada, and the entire Western World including: pornography, transgenderism, and the rising anti-Christian agenda pushed online on every Big Tech platform. Big Tech platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and others are controlling the narratives and silencing the pro-life and pro-family truth about the Culture of Life. As millions of young people are formed by the woke agenda, some conservatives are pushing back on free speech platforms like LifeSiteNews. Jonathon Van Maren speaks with John-Henry Westen about the dangers of woke corporations and woke technology — and what conservative young people can do to return to God and overcome the anti-life culture that surrounds them. The Culture of Life is looking for young pro-life heroes, and Jonathon Van Maren is among the greatest of them all.





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ks31w-solutions-to-the-woke-agenda-internationally-acclaimed-podcaster-jonathon-v.html