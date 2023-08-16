Ex CIA - US Pentagon TERRIFIED Over New Russia Strike Plan - Published Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
XandrewX
August 14, 2023
Ex CIA agent Larry Johnson shares with Stephen Gardner the many war time propaganda lies coming out of Ukraine and the United States. Russia's new focus will be on capturing or decimating Odessa. Zelenskyy says Ukraine will begin attacking Russian ships and ports to slow wartime weapon movement. US running out of ammunition, having to buy from south korea. Biden clueless on how to end this war. Wants more taxpayer money for Ukraine even with not strategy for winning war.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLuTpIo7SmjD/