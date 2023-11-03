BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine Military Commanders Refusing Orders From Zelensky [The Pete Santilli Show #3807 11.3.23@8AM]
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
84 views • 11/03/2023

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWFRIDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2023

EPISODE #3807 8AM


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Lieutenant Colonel Sarit Zehavi Founder and President of the Alma Research and Education Center


JOIN OUR TEAM “BACKSTAGE” BY JOINING OUR LOCALS COMMUNITY:

http://petesantilli.locals.com/support


🚨🚨🚨 SIGN UP AS A LOCALS ANNUAL SUBSCRIBER AND RECEIVE A FREE MYPILLOW 2.0 ! http://petesantilli.locals.com/support


🔵 Purchase your copy of “Understanding The End Time” by Pastor Irvin Baxter & Dave Robbins http://endtime.com/pete Use promo code PETE for a 10% discount.


🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email

🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132


Support Mike Lindell & All of His Employees by Visiting MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)

freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
