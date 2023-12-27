PRO-TESTS BLOCK NY & LA AIRPORTS*SIRENS BLARE IN HAWAII*ISRAEL FIGHTING 7 FRONTS*MAN HURT BY ROBOT*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!

https://mfoods.shop/eea





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/DogRightGirl/status/1740051386447069261

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1740078305598898563

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/israel-readies-war-7-fronts-182517175.html?guccounter=1

https://twitter.com/themacrostory/status/1739344067199422933?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1739344067199422933|twgr^b769ac753e915f73c2123898d23c792783c5cf31|twcon^s1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5607818%2Fpg1

https://www.rt.com/news/589742-argentina-referendum-milei-reform/

https://oilprice.com/Metals/Gold/US-States-Make-Bold-Move-to-Reclassify-Gold-and-Silver.html

https://twitter.com/NewsNation/status/1740003029674324081

https://twitter.com/Jay_D007/status/1740091318968467534

https://twitter.com/shouldhaveanima/status/1739956790954213811

https://twitter.com/DeepBlueCrypto/status/1690719970529824768

https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2024/

https://twitter.com/Thekeksociety/status/1740126407575880013

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/banks-terminate-60000-workers-one-bleakest-years-employment-2008

https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/1740022238135320784

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1739595465530683833?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12902399/houthi-drones-missiles-red-sea-uss-laboon-f18-hornet.html

https://twitter.com/NATO/status/1740021969473441884

https://www.rt.com/news/589730-israel-predicts-many-more-months-of-gaza-war/



