Ask Yourself These Questions, or Repeat History.

In this video, we explore how our modern world may have ancient origins in the fact that we are continually repeating history based on unrecognized moral contradictions or hypocrisies which can be addressed through the analysis of several questions. Featuring questions by Larken Rose and others.
Understanding the Myth of Authority: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
Detailed Study of Psychology for the Problem and Solutions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvpQX0Egr_Q
Authority versus Leadership: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUdkJTu8Ufs
Full Documentary Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJ1X-K3gB5qZnyAnpv902-W
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed
