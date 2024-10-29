BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 Stand Up Against Medical Tyranny 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
16 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 7 months ago

🚨 Stand Up Against Medical Tyranny 🚨


Watch this. They’re admitting to trapping people in testing facilities if they refuse bogus testing. This power trip is designed to strip away your rights, testing boundaries to see how far they can go.


COVID lockdowns were just a test to gauge obedience; when people pushed back, it magically disappeared. Now, they're lining up new excuses—monkeypox, Marburg virus—to tighten the grip even more.


👉 Don’t let them control you. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to stay informed and empowered.


#StandUp #MedicalFreedom #Resist

Keywords
medical freedomstand upresist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy