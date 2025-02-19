Challenges in Mainstream Medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know the cancer industry profits more from ongoing treatment than from curing cancer? Big Pharma thrives on perpetuating the cycle—through carcinogenic vaccines, glyphosate-laden products, and censored information about alternative treatments.
From $11 billion lawsuits against Monsanto to the suppression of life-saving therapies like chlorine dioxide, the system is designed to keep you dependent.
It’s time to break free from the profit-driven model and explore real solutions.
