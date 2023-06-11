© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My interview with Derek Balogh from Educate For Protection.
We discuss the Legal quagmire that is now a reality and the implications of The Voice referendum. We also discuss the U.N. Smart Cities agenda and how these new Legal problems will impact this U.N. agenda.
Educate For Protection
Telegram: t.me/educateforprotectionau
You can find Derek Balogh's email address in the Telegram channel above.