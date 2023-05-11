REMEMBER THAT TIME JERRY SEINFELD DATED A CHILD?

Hollywood P e d o p h e l i a has been going on for a long time. I bring up Jerry Seinfeld because it leads into Leonardo Decaprio's gross behavior as well.

Jerry Seinfeld was 38, and his girlfriend was 17. Gross.

Leonardo Decaprio is 48 and his new girlfriend is 19...again...gross.

We call actors heroes and worship them as if they were modern-day Gods, never once giving a single though to whom they hurt and why they do it.

Here is my 3 Cents Worth on the topic.

Watch the Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9PM EST on www.FreedomReport.ca