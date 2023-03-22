X22 REPORT Ep. 3025b - Trump Will Become More Powerful Than The [DS] Could Ever Imagine, [DS] Trapped, Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3025b - March 21, 2023
Trump Will Become More Powerful Than The [DS] Could Ever Imagine, [DS] Trapped, Justice
The [DS] only has a couple of moves left and the moves they are making are stupid. If they arrest Trump he will be come more powerful than the [DS] could ever imagine. They [DS] will push chaos at least they will try, but this will fail in the end. They will then move to a real war and this will not work because the people do not war they want peace. Each move the [DS] make will not work. Flags out.
