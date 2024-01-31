Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Kalergi Plan_ White European Genocide is a zionist jewish supremacist plot
channel image
Vampire Slayer
22 Subscribers
49 views
Published a month ago

The jews will call me a white supremacist for exposing their obvious plan, which you can see clearly with your own eyes happening world wide. Ask yourself, who's funding this massive invasion worldwide and on Americas border. You do not have to look hard to see it is the jews behind this plan and those that kneel before the jew overlords. There is no bigger threat to the European race than the horrible murdering racist monsters that call themselves jews. jews want you dead.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket