Henry Gruver encounters fallen angels.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from GenSix productions, man of God, Henry Gruver, now with the Lord, relates a mission God gave him and others to Rome in the 1980s. Where he encountered fallen angels under the streets of Rome. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God, and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.