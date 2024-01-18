Col. Douglas Macgregor (ret) with Judge Andrew Napolitano

Douglas Macgregor with Andrew Napolitano | Our Country Our Choice





In tonight's episode, Douglas Macgregor engages in a conversation with none other than Judge Napolitano. Judge Napolitano is a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, renowned legal analyst with 24 years of experience at Fox News, a best-selling author with nine books on legal and political subjects to his name, and the host of the widely acclaimed #JudgingFreedom podcast.













https://rumble.com/v47lkkt-douglas-macgregor-with-andrew-napolitano.html