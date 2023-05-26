© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/18/2023 【House Indo-Pacific Subcommittee Hearing】Congressman Mike Waltz: The U.S. is not in a competition with the CCP, but in a cold war. The CCP seeks to win the war by using non-military means without firing a shot.
5/18/2023 【美国众议院印太小组听证会】国会议员迈克∙华尔兹：美中不是在竞争，而是处于冷战中。中共想使用非军事手段，在不开一枪一炮的情况下取得胜利。
