Russia Has Cure For Cancer - Free To All In Need
294 views • 1 month ago

…. I think the guy here has his terminology mixed up, a vaccine is to prevent a disease, and what Russia has is only for those that already have cancer, so that would be a cure, not a vaccine, as I understand. Remember, it’s life long US media exposure that shaped our perception of Russia, and we know the media is corrupt and feeds us the opposite of what reality is, so ifso fatso, Russia is good, not bad… this is a logical and reasonable conclusion, way more so than to think the media was being honest in this one regard.  
They don’t lie about everything, except Russia.  They lie about everything.  And that goes double for “they lie about everything, except globe earth”…. they lied about that too, don’t kid yourself, and don’t trust any food scientist types on the subject either, such self described genius’s aren’t nearly as smart as they think they are… a closed tight mind is a sure sign of extremely limited intelligence, whether you’re proficient in calculus or not, doesn’t make a damn worth of difference.  
Such a mind will without doubt, stagnate, then rot, and then the worms will come.  And we all know how that story ends.  The worms will feast.  And yes, they will defecate. And soon there is nothing left except, shit for brains.  Shit for brains that can solve a calculus problem, doesn’t change the underlying issue of the fecal matter build up, never forget this. 
And please, no silly comments. 

healthcancerrussiacure
