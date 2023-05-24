BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CCP's motive behind smuggling fentanyl into the US is to undermine and replace America as a global leader
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
05/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2hudfu5d87

05/23/2023 Nicole on Outside the Beltway: CCP's motive behind smuggling fentanyl into the US is to undermine and replace America as a global leader. They seek to enslave not only the Chinese population but also Americans and people worldwide. The CCP also deliberately released the virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, resulting in the deaths of numerous people. It's all about taking down America.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/23/2023 妮可做客Outside the Beltway：中共走私芬太尼到美国的动机是为了削弱并取代美国作为全球领导者的地位。他们不仅想奴役中国人民，还想奴役美国人民和全世界的人民。中共还故意释放了来自武汉病毒研究所的病毒，导致许多人丧生。这一切都是为了打倒美国。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
