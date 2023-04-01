New Video Shows Inquisitive Wisconsin Citizen Journalist Investigating Contribution Irregularities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'keefe Media Group
March 31, 2023
A citizen journalist in Wisconsin has followed up on an OMG news investigation by testing publicly available data which showed residents in his state making a high volume of contributions. Residents interviewed in the footage denied knowledge of frequent donations made in their name.
