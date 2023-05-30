Russian Defence Ministry Report - 30th May, 2023

Banned Youtube Videos





May 30, 2023





⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(30 May 2023)





⚠️ During the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out group strikes using long-range precision air-based weapons against central decision-making points where terrorist attacks against Russian territory were being planned under the guidance of Western intelligence experts.





💥 All the assigned targets have been engaged.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces has hit the units of the enemy close to Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





💥 The enemy's losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system during the day.





💥 One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Moskovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 85 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





💥 In Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, units, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 145 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer during the day.





💥 An ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Velikaya Novosyolka and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been neutralised close to Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Over 40 Ukrainian military and four motor vehicles were hit in these directions over the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and D-30 and Msta-B howitzers have been eliminated over the past 24 hours.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 88 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 96 areas during the day.





◽️ Air defence forces shot down seven HIMARS MLRS shells and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.





💥 In addition, eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were obliterated in the areas of Inzhenernoye (Zaporozhye region), Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic), and Veliky Vyselok and Petrovskoye (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 429 airplanes and 235 helicopters, 4,379 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,328 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,941 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,544 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





#MoD

🔹 @mod_russia_en





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BqnZ95jqELtL/



