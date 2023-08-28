BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Medical Rescue Helicopter - Crashed into Apartment Building after takeoff from the Pompano Beach Airport - Aug 28, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
263 views • 08/28/2023

A medical rescue helicopter caught fire and broke apart shortly after takeoff Monday before crashing into an apartment complex near Fort Lauderdale, killing a paramedic captain on board and a resident on the ground, authorities said. Two others on board and two other people at the apartment complex were injured.

Broward County Fire-Rescue Capt. Terryson Jackson, 49, and a woman died when the Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed through the complex’s roof after taking off from Pompano Beach Airpark at about 8:45 a.m., Sheriff Gregory Tony said. He said the four injured were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

https://apnews.com/article/florida-helicopter-crash-830a39e4ac9e8f922ad88fbb0aa554aa



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
