Dr. Ana Mihalcea w/ Karen Kingston: COVID Bioweapon Injections & Nanotech - The Truth is Getting Out
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
9
1456 views • 8 months ago

(Aug 29, 2024) Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Karen Kingston discuss Dr. Young Mi Lee and professor Daniel Broudy’s recent peer reviewed publication: “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study” published in International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR) . This is a scientific analysis of 54 COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ vials (45 Pfizer, 7 Moderna, 1 AstraZeneca, 1 Novavax) confirming the presence of “3-4 million self-assembling entities per milliliter” per milliliter of the COVID-19 injections.


Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s recent interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee and professor Daniel Broudy: https://rumble.com/v5byv09-millions-of-self-assembly-nanoparticles-in-covid-19-injections-ep-33.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


“Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study”: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/382358701_Real-Time_Self-Assembly_of_Stereomicroscopically_Visible_Artificial_Constructions_in_Incubated_Specimens_of_mRNA_Products_Mainly_from_Pfizer_and_Moderna_A_Comprehensive_Longitudinal_Study


Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s website: https://www.dranamihalcea.com/

Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s videos on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow

Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s substack: https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd


Karen Kingston’s substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com/


Full episode: “Biological Weapons – Conversation with Karen Kingston - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 34”: https://rumble.com/v5ct8it-biological-weapons-conversation-with-karen-kingston-truth-science-and-spiri.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

current eventssciencepoisonvaccinetechnologytruthgenocidenanotechnologybioweaponnanoparticlemodernananotechinjectionpfizernanobotscovidplandemicreiner fuellmichgraphene oxidekaren kingstonself-assemblingijvtprana mihalceayoung mi leedaniel broudy
