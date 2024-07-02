Riccardo Bosi: MSM Red Pills

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch The Mainstream Media
* You’ll see the shift.
* Talking heads that have been lying to us for years have to start telling the truth.
* It’s happening.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (2 July 2024)
https://rumble.com/v550r1l-australiaone-party-the-green-room-2-july-2024-800pm-aest.html