BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yemen Launching Offensive at Israel
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 11/01/2023

Plazma


Nov 1, 2023


The Yemen has joined the chat. With new types of ICBM and and pretty sweet looking drones.

Its quite a big distance to travel. These videos are from yesterday and last night.

The image at the start is announcing they are going to give Israel the largest missile attack it has ever seen and broadcasting it live. (Happening now).


Watch my streams Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 9 PM GMT / 5 PM EDT

Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out!

My Links (for live streams etc):

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3aSUyks4LKdP/


https://shing.tv/channel/plazma


https://rumble.com/c/c-5125060


https://allmylinks.com/plazma


Support Links, its much appreciated!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma


https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip


Crypto (Let me know if you send a tip, I dont want to be ungrateful!):

BTC: 3GKtfxgc6JtA6qVTZ2jcUDAVx6eyaaCJNh

ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801

DERO: dero1qyhs56cx86y6jld8qazqqlwfh2z2z40jlultftlrzlnl8a09nmetuqgrgyytn


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/oYJqGruj78YW/


Keywords
attackisraelwarmissilesyemenlaunchoffensiveplazma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy