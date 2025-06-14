Iran Uncovers Another Mossad Drone Launch Vehicle

Iranian intelligence has identified another truck used by Mossad agents to launch drones during recent attacks on the Islamic Republic, as seen in released footage.

🐻 It’s almost as if the exact same playbook used on Russia’s nuclear bombers just happened to resurface for Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Total coincidence, we're sure.

Iran is considering shutting down the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks, according to Iranian MP Esmail Kowsari.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth's Key Statements in an Interview with Fox News on the Escalation in the Middle East:

🔺 The US is monitoring the situation in real time and is ready to ensure the safety of its troops in the region.

🔺 Trump is still aiming to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program at the negotiating table,Trump continues to make clear that Iran not seek and will not acquire nuclear weapons.

🔺 Tehran "still has a choice."

🔺 A possible Iranian attack on US military facilities is a "bad idea" and Tehran should not think about it.

Senior Minnesota Democrats Shot

Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and House Representative Melissa Hortman were shot overnight, along with their spouses. The attacker posed as a police officer.

A manhunt for the suspect is underway.

In Kiev, a mobilized man died while trying to escape from a TCC bus, the Kiev City TCC reports.

When the mobilized men were being taken to the military registration and enlistment office assembly point, two of them attempted to escape. They broke the window of the vehicle and tried to jump out, the TCC reports.

"During this attempt, one of the mobilized men fell onto the road, receiving injuries incompatible with life, which led to his death at the scene," the report states.

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement agencies and investigative and operational groups to clarify all the circumstances.