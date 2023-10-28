Getting News Starts Started! 🍂🍁 👍🏾🤩🐶

Good day! I’ve planted my autumn-winter starts, after a late start. Better late than never. I’l still harvesting tomatoes but the okra is fading fast. I’ll be planting my garlic once it cools down a bit more. 🤩🐶👍🏾





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll