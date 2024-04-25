BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Seek His Face! Carmelites of The Holy Face of Jesus
Williamcat1
Williamcat1
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 12 months ago

"Our Saviour dictated the prayer which he called “The Golden Arrow”, saying that those who would recite this prayer would pierce Him delightfully, and also heal those other wounds inflicted on Him by the malice of sinners." The Revelations of Sister Mary of St. Peter 1816-1848


This video showing a glimpse into the daily life of the Carmelite Nuns of the Holy Face, a Roman Catholic Traditional Religious community based in the Republic of Ireland. The Nuns live a life of continuous prayer in great simplicity in accordance with the Holy Rule of Saint Albert.


https://carmelitesholyface.com/

https://www.lifefunder.com/carmelitehome

https://www.givesendgo.com/G22N8#

pay pal: https://carmelitesholyface.com/donations

Keywords
irelandcatholic churchholy face of jesuscarmelite nuns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy