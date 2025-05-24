Colon Cancer Among Young Adults: A Growing Health Crisis | News Plus Globe

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Colon cancer is no longer just a disease of the elderly. Shocking new statistics reveal a rapid rise in colorectal cancer cases among young adults under 45. What’s causing it? Experts point to a mix of lifestyle factors, genetics, and late diagnosis.





In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down the growing concern, signs to watch for, and what young adults need to know to stay ahead of this silent threat.





🎗 Early detection saves lives. Share this to spread awareness.





📌 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for global health updates, awareness campaigns, and daily news.





Hashtags:

#ColonCancer #YoungAdults #HealthCrisis #CancerAwareness #NewsPlusGlobe #ColorectalCancer #EarlyDetection