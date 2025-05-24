BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Colon Cancer Among Young Adults: A Growing Health Crisis | News Plus Globe
83 views • 3 months ago

Colon Cancer Among Young Adults: A Growing Health Crisis | News Plus Globe

Colon cancer is no longer just a disease of the elderly. Shocking new statistics reveal a rapid rise in colorectal cancer cases among young adults under 45. What’s causing it? Experts point to a mix of lifestyle factors, genetics, and late diagnosis.


In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down the growing concern, signs to watch for, and what young adults need to know to stay ahead of this silent threat.


🎗 Early detection saves lives. Share this to spread awareness.


#ColonCancer #YoungAdults #HealthCrisis #CancerAwareness #NewsPlusGlobe #ColorectalCancer #EarlyDetection

cancercoloncolon cancercolorectal canceryoung adultscolon cancer symptomscolon cancer screeningcolon cancer treatmentsymptoms of colon cancercolon cancer symptoms in womencolon cancer young adultsyoung adults and colon cancersigns of colon cancercolon cancer on the rise young adultscolon cancer riskcolon cancer vs ibscolon cancer causescolon cancer warning signscolorectal cancer symptomscolon cancer in young people
