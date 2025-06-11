How To Interpret Signs of the Times (Rapture Sooner Than Most Think) - JD Farag [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2025-06-08: Do You Know How To Interpret The Signs Of The Times? " posted on JDFarag.org

Pastor JD, in one of if not the most important prophecy updates in 20-years since starting them, explains why the recent head spinning developments of profound significance are prophetic signs warning us that it’s the last hour.

LINKS:

- UN News, Peace and Security, Diplomats prepare ground for June conference on two-State solution for Israel and Palestine

https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/05/1163646

- UN PDF, Reaﬃrming the illegality of Israeli settlement activities and all other unilateral measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the City of Jerusalem and of the Occupied Palestinian Territory as a whole

https://docs.un.org/en/A/res/79/81

- Paris Peace Forum, civil society event for the two-state solution, regional peace, and security

https://parispeaceforum.org/paris-call-for-the-two-state-solution-peace-and-regional-security

- The Business Standard, UN General Assembly declares 2025 as int'l year of peace, trust

https://www.tbsnews.net/world/un-general-assembly-declares-2025-intl-year-peace-trust-813246

- Israel Hayom Report, Saudi Arabia, France to impose Palestinian state without Israeli input

https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/05/16/saudi-arabia-france-to-impose-palestinian-state-without-israeli-input

- Israel National News, Hamas demands 7-year ceaseﬁre, full IDF withdrawal in latest proposal

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/409271

- The Western Journal, Huge Step Forward on Jerusalem's Temple Mount Takes Us 1 Step Closer to Jesus' Return.

https://www.westernjournal.com/huge-step-forward-jerusalems-temple-mount-takes-us-1-step-closer-jesus-return

- The Times of Israel, Hundreds battle blazes ripping through Jerusalem area; ﬁre may be Israel’s largest ever.

https://www.timesoﬁsrael.com/163-crews-battle-ﬂames-as-jerusalem-ﬁre-chief-says-blaze-may-be-israels-largest-ever

- Our World In Data map, Annual number of wildﬁres, 2025

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-number-of-ﬁres?time=2025

- Maui Now, FEMA’s Kilohana temporary housing in Lahaina welcomes its ﬁrst wildﬁre survivors

https://mauinow.com/2024/11/27/femas-kilohana-temporary-housing-in-lahaina-welcomes-its-ﬁrst-wildﬁre-survivors

- MIT Technology Review article, Researchers launched a solar geoengineering test ﬂight in the UK last fall

https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/03/01/1069283/researchers-launched-a-solar-geoengineering-test-ﬂight-in-the-uk-last-fall

- ABC Eyewitness News, LA, Hawaii's ﬁrst-in-the-nation climate change tourist tax expected to generate nearly $100M annually

https://abc7.com/post/hawaii-enacts-new-tax-hotel-rooms-vacation-rentals-help-cope-climate-change/16588785

- New York Post, OpenAI co-founder wanted to build doomsday bunker to protect company scientists from rapture

https://nypost.com/2025/05/19/business/openai-co-founder-wanted-doomsday-bunker-to-protect-against-rapture

- Planet Today, Law to Mandate Vaccines and Jail the Unvaccinated—Days After Bill Gates’ High-Level Visit

https://www.planet-today.com/2025/05/singapore-passes-law-to-mandate.html

- WHO, The WHO Pandemic Agreement sets out the principles, approaches and tools for better international coordination across a range of areas, in order to strengthen the global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-05-2025-world-health-assembly-adopts-historic-pandemic-agreement-to-make-the-world-more-equitable-and-safer-from-future-pandemics#:~:text=The%20resolution%20on%20the%20WHO,Intergovernmental%20Working%20Group%20(IGWG)

- Reuters, Palestinians to raise ﬂag at WHO for the ﬁrst time after vote

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/palestinians-raise-ﬂag-who-ﬁrst-time-after-vote-2025-05-26

- Jerusalem Post, New COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 spreads globally, cases conﬁrmed in Russia and US

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-855868

- Threadreader, Meet ‘Nimbus’, aka SARS-CoV-2 variant NB.1.8.1.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1927371947999957310.html

- Merriam-Webster, Nimbus deﬁnition

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/nimbus

- Cleveland News, CDC updates travel warning for highly contagious disease as cases rise

https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2025/06/cdc-updates-travel-warning-for-highly-contagious-disease-as-cases-rise.html

- Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense PDF, The National Blueprint for Biodefense

https://biodefensecommission.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/National-Blueprint-for-Biodefense-2024_ﬁnal_digital.pdf

