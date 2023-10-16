Cinnamon is Poison - Douglas County Health Emergency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that "spices" are the #2 cause of poisoning children in
Nebraska? Well the Douglas County Health Department thinks so... so now
you know this important made-up information too. Be on the look out
for cinnamon and call the police if you spot any suspicious cinnamon use
in your neighborhood!
