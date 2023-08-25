EXCELLENT New Hit "REAL AMERICA"! Forgiato Blow & Dan Ball - Take this to the top!

JUST IN: 'REAL AMERICA' New hit by Forgiato Blow with Dan Ball

New song just released warns that Patriots around the world are 'fed up' with 'the fake news of Trump's indictments,' calls for Hillary Clinton's arrest, says enough is enough. WATCH!





Patriots Around The World Are Fed Up With The FAKE NEWS Of TRUMPS Indictments

That's Why I Support Real Americans Like @DanNewsManBall @OANN

Trumps Nephew on twitter @ForgiatoBlow47

RT If You Stand With @realDonaldTrump (PLEASE SHARE)





💥🔥Get This Truth Bomb To #1 On iTunes 💥🔥

👇🏻

https://song.link/i/1704087407





https://twitter.com/ForgiatoBlow47/status/1694936800446361734?s=20



