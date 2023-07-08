Who is Saint Maria Goretti? - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Divine Mercy, Saints in Focus
July 6, 2023
Who was St. Maria Goretti? Today on Saints in Focus, listen to Br. Jeff, MIC, as he explains the story of St. Maria Goretti and the great courage she had to remain pure and give her life as a martyr for Christ. One of the most incredible stories of all the saints!
