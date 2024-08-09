BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Best Foods For Optimal Eye Health | Dr. Steven Gundry
S S R TRENDS
S S R TRENDS
169 views • 9 months ago

Have you been taught that eating carrots is great for your eyes? Well, that’s FALSE!

If you've ever dreamt of achieving sparkling, clear eyes, I’ve got the real inside scoop for you.

On this episode you’ll learn:

The unsuspecting food with abundant vitamin E that can enhance your eye health

Why THIS type of organic fish must be avoided at all times

The remarkable benefits of this unsuspecting and readily available fish

How hidden compounds in this "healthy food" can cause eye irritation and redness

What “eye yoga” is - and how it can help preserve your precious eyesight

My top secret for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels - it's a game-changer!

The shocking reality about most whole grain foods - and why they might be worse for your health than sugar

How our modern lifestyle is silently damaging our mitochondria, the energy powerhouses of your body

Why only 12% of people can reap the extraordinary advantages of this groundbreaking compound (and how you can reap them)

The key to boosting your muscle strength without altering your existing strength training program


Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now:

  1. The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain (The Plant Paradox, 1)
  2. The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 2)
  3. The Plant Paradox Quick and Easy: The 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Live Lectin-Free (The Plant Paradox, 3)
  4. The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age (The Plant Paradox, 4)
  5. The Plant Paradox Family Cookbook: 80 One-Pot Recipes to Nourish Your Family Using Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, or Sheet Pan (The Plant Paradox, 5)
  6. The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone (The Plant Paradox, 6)


Keywords
healtheyeeye healthimprove eye sightbest eye sitevision improveeye yoga
