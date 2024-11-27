Protecting Criminals - Homan Will Deport on Day 1

Border Czar Tom Homan Willing To Put Denver Mayor In Jail: It's A Felony To Conceal Illegal Aliens From Federal Authorities





Tom Homan, set to be President Trump's border czar, told FNC's Sean Hannity that any local or state officials who try to prevent the deportation of illegal aliens will be committing a felony.





"Me and the Denver mayor agree on one thing. He's willing to go to jail, and I'm willing to put him in jail," Homan said.





https://shorturl.at/Y6ZHZes.html









Trump confirms plan to declare national emergency, use military for mass deportations





President-elect Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.





Overnight, Trump responded to a social media post from Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, who said earlier this month there are reports the incoming administration is preparing such a declaration and to use "military assets" to deport the migrants.





https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-confirms-plan-declare-national-emergency-military-mass/story?id=115963448









The Largest Mass Deportation in American History





As many as 1.3 million people may have been swept up in the Eisenhower-era campaign called 'Operation Wetback.'





July is scorching in Mexicali. The Mexican city just across the border from Calexico, California, averages 108 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer, but temperatures often swell into the 120s.





https://www.history.com/news/operation-wetback-eisenhower-1954-deportation









Tom Homan Warns Migrants to 'Self-Deport': 'We Know Who You Are'





President-elect Donald Trump's new border czar has warned migrants in the U.S. illegally to "self-deport" ahead of the next Trump administration.





On Monday, Trump appointed Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the previous Trump administration, to serve as border czar, charging him with curbing illegal immigration.





https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-tom-homan-immigration-self-deport-1984187









Genetics overall cannot be changed (so far, at least)





Each person is born with a set of genetic instructions wound up into packages called chromosomes. The instructions can help determine things like hair color or eye color.





There are also genetic instructions that can lead to sex characteristics. Sex chromosomes, in particular, determine whether someone will have female or male body parts.





As you can see in the image below, these are chromosomes found in a typical person. We each have 23 pairs. The last pair are known as the sex chromosomes. Usually a person will have either an XX or XY pair of sex chromosomes.





https://www.thetech.org/ask-a-geneticist/articles/2020/transgender-genetics/









578+ Male* Victories in Female Sports: A Nine-Month Tally





Why should any female athlete relinquish her sports dream to make room for a male? Regardless of gender identity, males have performance advantages over females. And female athletes are still being treated less favorably than male athletes at every turn. We must not diminish females’ opportunities, placings, finals, podiums, prizes, or financial rewards, nor their right to fair, safe, sex-separated sports experiences.





https://womenssportspolicy.org/253-male-victories-in-female-sports/