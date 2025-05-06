BGMCTV P130 Parash 27 vayikrah/Leviticus 12:1-13:59 Tazria (She Conceives)

Synopsis – The Parshah of Tazria continues the discussion of the laws of Tumah v'Taharah, ritual impurity and purity. A woman giving birth should undergo a process of purification, which includes immersing in a mikvah (a naturally gathered pool of water) and bringing offerings to the Holy Temple. All male infants are to be circumcised on the eighth day of life.

Tzaraat ("leprosy") is a supra-natural plague, which also can afflict garments. If white or pink patches appear on a person's skin (dark red or green in garments), a Cohen is summoned. Judging by various signs, such as an increase in size of the afflicted area after a seven-day quarantine, the Cohen pronounces it tameh (impure) or tahor (pure).

A person afflicted with tzarat must dwell alone outside of the camp (or city) until he is healed. The afflicted area in a garment is removed; if the tzarat spreads or recurs, the entire garment must be burned.

Theme & Message – How all of us are bore from sin. Adonai asks the parents of the new born child to offer up sacrifices to Him for the sin of the new born baby. The second part of this Torah portion (Parash) is dealing with sickness of the skin called tzarat (Leprosy). It is amazing how Adonai speaks to His children about this right after He tells us about how to keep pure in His sight.





