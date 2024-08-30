THE HEAVENS ROTATE 🗺 AND NOT THE EARTH!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☑️ Blue Gleason's Poster: https://flat-earth-banjo-store.creator-spring.com/listing/blue-gleason-s-map-flat-earth
☑️ Red Gleason's Poster: https://flat-earth-banjo-store.creator-spring.com/listing/red-gleason-s-map-flat-earth-b
☑️ My New Spring Store: https://flat-earth-banjo-store.creator-spring.com
☑️Consider Becoming a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FlatEarthBanjo
☑️Feeling like supporting me? https://paypal.me/eddiealencar
Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0
For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth
Amelia Earhart flight route here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0
Urbano Monte 1587 Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pybch3qn8dylkt0/Urbano%20monte.jpg?dl=0
Dmitriy's Restored Gleason's Maps here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JwG8lvAUDklZZUr6QtVqgPdcZ_AwUt5F
Flight Route Memes Booklet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nwARNOEqD9uy0OoJ4PNbyoMODfCW6Xrc/view
240 Scriptures Proving FLAT EARTH: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OWVld833cN1_rNkKjK-7s47Rqx3uQ3Gz/view?usp=drive_link
81 Government Documents admiting Flat Earth: https://www.terre-plate.org/library/CIA%20NASA%20Documents/81%20Government%20_%20Affiliate%20Documents%20that%20admit%20Flat%20Earth-converted.pdf
Back Up Channel 01: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8wqO92HfgsHvdvYKj5EYQ
Back Up Channel 02: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllcGgNpjlQwCqQqwxm-nYQ
RTS Real Truth Seekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/eddiealencar/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EddieAlencar:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1zb6jV3AHRqM/
If you can't find your comment below it's because it fell into one of the following categories listed:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos