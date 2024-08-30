BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE HEAVENS ROTATE 🗺 AND NOT THE EARTH!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
62 views • 8 months ago

☑️ Blue Gleason's Poster: https://flat-earth-banjo-store.creator-spring.com/listing/blue-gleason-s-map-flat-earth

☑️ Red Gleason's Poster: https://flat-earth-banjo-store.creator-spring.com/listing/red-gleason-s-map-flat-earth-b

☑️ My New Spring Store: https://flat-earth-banjo-store.creator-spring.com

☑️Consider Becoming a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FlatEarthBanjo

☑️Feeling like supporting me? https://paypal.me/eddiealencar


Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0


For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store

https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth


Amelia Earhart flight route here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0


Urbano Monte 1587 Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pybch3qn8dylkt0/Urbano%20monte.jpg?dl=0


Dmitriy's Restored Gleason's Maps here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JwG8lvAUDklZZUr6QtVqgPdcZ_AwUt5F


Flight Route Memes Booklet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nwARNOEqD9uy0OoJ4PNbyoMODfCW6Xrc/view


240 Scriptures Proving FLAT EARTH: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OWVld833cN1_rNkKjK-7s47Rqx3uQ3Gz/view?usp=drive_link


81 Government Documents admiting Flat Earth: https://www.terre-plate.org/library/CIA%20NASA%20Documents/81%20Government%20_%20Affiliate%20Documents%20that%20admit%20Flat%20Earth-converted.pdf


Back Up Channel 01: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8wqO92HfgsHvdvYKj5EYQ


Back Up Channel 02: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllcGgNpjlQwCqQqwxm-nYQ


RTS Real Truth Seekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/eddiealencar/


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EddieAlencar:a


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1zb6jV3AHRqM/


If you can't find your comment below it's because it fell into one of the following categories listed:


☑️ It was useless

☑️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about my family

☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument

☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense

☑️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account

☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to

☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgT8Nayywcs

biblical earthgleason mapmulti pronged offensiveno spin zonereal truth seekers
