The Job Where You Work on a Ledge Hundreds of Feet in the Sky

This isn't a movie scene; it's the daily reality for the world's most elite high-voltage linemen. Watch in awe as this skilled team performs intricate work on a massive transmission tower, hundreds of feet above the ground, where a single misstep is not an option. more video: https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/shorts

This is a breathtaking look at the incredible balance, courage, and nerves of steel required to perform one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. They are the unsung heroes who work on the edge to keep our world powered on.

#Lineman #DangerousJobs #ExtremeJobs #Vertigo #Adrenaline