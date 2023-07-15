Greg Reese of Banned Video Believes that Unknowingly the Good People of Angel Studios (Sound Of Freedom) May Have Fallen Into a Pedophile Rabbit Hole...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔆 Angel Studios Directing People to Clinton-Podesta NGOs
The Clintons, the Podestas, and their friends are demonstrably involved in the criminal side of child sex trafficking. If this is news to you I recommend my report from 2019; Are the Clintons Involved in Human Trafficking? Which is based on the well-researched article by Corey Digs. And it is this group who manages and runs Polaris, the ICMEC, and the NCMEC. And these are the same groups that Angel Studios, producers of the Sound of Freedom, are directing people to as a way to combat child trafficking...