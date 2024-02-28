© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The UK’s most dangerous neighbourhoods 🇬🇧 myself and @baldandbankrupt firstly visited Horden a seaside town in north east England which has been compared to North Korea! The entire town was completely boarded up and derelict!
Then we headed to Birmingham to the notorious streets of Soho Road which has one of the highest crime rates in the UK. This is how it went…
Mirrored - Backpacker Ben