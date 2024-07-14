Putin Aide Targets ‘European Capitals,’ Threatens West Against Hosting U.S. Missiles | Details

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a stark warning to European nations against hosting U.S. deployments of long-range missiles, particularly hypersonic ones, citing potential risks to their capitals. Peskov highlighted Russia's capability to counter such threats and emphasized historical tensions during the Cold War, where Europe bore the brunt of missile conflicts.