Julian Assange Show: Hassan Nasrallah, Interview 2012 - Episode 1

The Julian Assange Show Episode 1: Nasrallah (April 17, 2012): A freedom fighter to some, a terrorist to others, this is Hassan Nasrallah's his first interview in the West since 2006. From a secret location in Lebanon, Nasrallah gives Assange a rare and frank insight into his vision for the future of the Middle East.

Cynthia... This was a short lived weekly show, with 12 episodes, reposted at YT in 2017. For the last few weeks, I've thought about posting this interview with Nasrallah, and kept the tab open to it. it's time now to post it! - 2 months after this interview, on June 19, 2012, Assange requested political asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London staying for 7 years. Then Balmoral prison and released, free on June 25, 2024. Now cleric Nasrallah has been murdered by Israel.

Back to Julian's Description of Video:

"This is exactly what America and Israel want for Syria", Nasrallah insists. He also blames Al Qaeda for "trying to turn Syria into a battleground". He's certainly not holding back, and with Assange throwing the questions the revelations keep on coming. He believes in Bashar al Assad: "I personally found that President Assad was very willing to carry out radical and important reforms. But the opposition needs to agree to dialogue."

But it's not only Syria that's on the agenda. He vehemently denies allegations of corruption pointed at Hezbollah. "This is part of the rumours that they wanted to use to discredit Hezbollah and distort its image. It's part of the media war against us." What about Hezbollah's violent past? "Hezbollah resorted to bombing civilians only to prevent Israel from shelling our civilians" he says. So what is next for Hezbollah's campaign against Israel? And what does Nasrallah really want for the future of the region?

Originally Aired on 17th April 2012

Adding:

Biden called Israel's killing of Nasrallah a "measure of justice" in response to the killings of "Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese citizens."

He also affirmed U.S. support for Israel's right to "defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iran-backed terrorist groups."

Earlier, from the UN podium, Lavrov called Israel's attack on Lebanon a political assassination and inhumane, noting that, in Moscow's view, Washington was at least aware of the preparation for the terrorist act.

And: From Lavrov -

Biden's words about the assassination of the Hezbollah leader reflect the U.S. approach to conflicts.

"What happened yesterday in Beirut is yet another political assassination. And I heard President Biden say that it was the right decision, which indicates a different attitude toward how to behave in conflicts and what to be guided by," Lavrov said.

Adding:

Kamala Harris, following Biden, supported the killing of the head of Hezbollah.

She stated that Hassan Nasrallah "was a terrorist, with American blood on his hands."

"Today, the victims of Hezbollah achieved justice. I have an unwavering commitment to Israel's security. I will always support Israel's right to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups," the U.S. Vice President said.

Back to this video interview:

This was posted on YT, on Jan 19, 2017, from 2012.

