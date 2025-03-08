BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will MAHA take Geoengineering Seriously?
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
67 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 6 months ago

Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

 

Will MAHA take Geoengineering Seriously?

With Reinette Senum, former Mayor-turned Founder, Save Our Skies

SaveOurSkies.org

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

 

It’s still incredible to Health Freedom advocates that half a dozen state legislatures already have considered various ways to stop the dangerous chemical spraying in the skies.  Ms. Senum presented previously on this disturbing trend that obviously is rising in importance - otherwise those state politicians would have continued to ignore the geoengineering.

But is that it?  Just a few states banning the pollution of our life sustaining atmosphere and nothing more?  The Feds have their hands dirty with chemtrails, too - both from Trump’s first term in which he downgraded EPA aviation-induced cloudiness regulation - AND from Biden’s multi-agency climate mitigation experiments managed by the World Meteorological Assn.  No mainstream politician or media outlet has touched this issue, still.

But along came RFK, promising (1) during the campaign to “end chemtrails”. His MAHA Commission aims to replace secrecy with transparency.  Trump even directed RFK to stop the spraying - although Trump’s reference, made to the Amish, suggests he was referring indeed to pesticide overuse.

Real people are sick and tired of the constant, daily spraying of humans like bugs. We want it freakin’ stopped, so how do we make MAHA take this seriously?

1) https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1841632232504754320

Keywords
trumpchemtrailsgeoengineeringrfkreinette senum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy