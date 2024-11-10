Douglas Macgregor REVEALS: Trump's FULL MILITARY SUPPORT for Israel, Iran's WORST NIGHTMARE Begins!

Douglas Macgregor on why the new Trump administration will be much more belligerent regarding Iran than its predecessor. If Macgregor’s analysis is correct, America will be heading toward a major war on Israel’s behalf soon after Trump’s inauguration.

In this video, Douglas Macgregor discusses potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy following Donald Trump’s return to office, especially regarding the complex relationships with Israel, Iran, and broader Middle Eastern and global dynamics. Trump’s victory has reignited debates on America’s role in global conflicts, with Macgregor exploring Trump’s strategic stance on ending the Ukraine war and potentially revising relations with Iran and Russia. He highlights Trump’s focus on de-escalation and the need for a pragmatic approach to balance U.S. interests without succumbing to excessive military commitments. The video also critically addresses the influence of neoconservative policies and their impact on U.S. engagement in the Middle East and beyond.

Mirrored - War Zone Echo





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/