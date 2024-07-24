( 8 ) Housing Community Physical & Mental Health Services Nationwide Plan

Housing for the Homeless Portable Renewable Energy Community Facilities for California and the Global Community; building Homes, Schools, Offices, Emergency Medical units and Portable Farm's all operate on renewable energy. Resident homes will be completely furnished for family 5, surrounded by a Renewable Energy Global Community, complete with stores, school units, and recreational facilities.

(SARAP) Strategic Advantage Re-Development Aspirational Project Design Layout Presentation

The SARAP Centers Plan gives the homeless, not just the basic necessities of life, but also a hopeful life, with educational skills and job opportunities. SARAP Centers Communities a place to Live, Learn, Work and Grow in Peace.

https://youtu.be/TSeZV13rFzU