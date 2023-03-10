Moscow conducts major ‘retaliation strike’ on Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 9, 2023
Russian forces have struck key targets in several Ukrainian cities, including in the country's capital in response to Kiev's terrorist acts inside of Russia earlier this month, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
