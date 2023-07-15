BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Margarita Simonyan on the Failed Assassination Attempt on Her Life - Detainees Preparing Assassination Attempts on the Instructions of the Ukraine SBU for a Reward of 1.5 Million Rubles for Murder
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
232 views • 07/15/2023

Margarita Simonyan on the failed assassination attempt on her life.

Margarita Simonyan offers her reaction to the attempted assassination attempt.

"There are things worse than death: shame is worse than death, betrayal, life with the feeling that you have done something irreparable, worse than death. I wish these guys, who are now under arrest, to understand this and that they have time in their lives to make amends for it all and try to build their lives in a new way,"

Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee, the preparation by the Ukrainian special services of the murder of the chief editor of Rossiya Segodnya and RT Margarita Simonyan was prevented. In addition, the murder of Ksenia Sobchak was planned, - FSB.

➡️In Moscow and the Ryazan region, neo-Nazis from the Paragraph-882 group were detained, who carried out intelligence at the addresses of work and residence of journalists;

➡️A Kalashnikov assault rifle with cartridges, rubber truncheons, knives, brass knuckles and handcuffs were confiscated from the detainees;

➡️The detainees confirmed that they were preparing assassination attempts on the instructions of the SBU for a reward of 1.5 million rubles for each murder.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy