© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/23/2024
We have too many Jonah’s today. Preachers who are running from God. Preachers who don’t want to tell people of God’s judgment for sin and the judgment to come for our sin. Preachers who are running from Bible prophecy. They are hiding the book and Daniel and Revelation from their people. They are afraid of or hate the people of God, or both!