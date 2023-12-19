Democrats have a ‘real problem’ if Joe Biden refuses to ‘step aside’

Sky News contributor Kristin Tate warns the Democrats have a “real problem” if President Joe Biden refuses to step aside ahead of the next presidential election. New Fox News polling shows Mr Trump dominating the Republican field and leading US President Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch. The new survey released shows Mr Trump would beat President Biden by four per cent – 50 to 46 per cent. “There is a chance that this man is just so desperate to cling on to power that he'll refuse to step aside,” Ms Tate told Sky News host Chris Kenny. “I mean, Joe Biden has wanted to become president since he was born … so I'm not sure he's going to step aside so easily.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html