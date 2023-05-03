BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nephilim Technology and Mind-Control breaking free solutions Dr. Alphonso Monzo and Dr. Laura Sanger
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
973 views • 05/03/2023

It was such an honor to be able to interview Dr. Monzo and Dr. Sanger and be a part of the organic conversation that took place between them as fellow professionals that went beyond our topic list. The topic list of conversation was What is the Nephilym Agenda,  What is the difference between a Nephilym,Hybrids and Nephilym Hosts, Advances in Mind Control Technology, Nano Technology, Weaponized Pahtogens, and what are the weapons available to believers in Yahusha HaMashiach as thier Lord and Savior?  I have read both of their books and HIGHLY recommend both of them  Dr. Sanger's book The Roots of the Federal Reserve is available on Amazon. Dr. Alphonso Monzo III's book The Aleph Tav Body System is available here:

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT


Here are other links for the different products and services available from Dr. Monzo

Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf

ATB Home Laser Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4


Basics of Muscle Testing

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf


DNA Scan and Restore Package

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK


Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/rn0QNBfKMea4


Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book ebook and lots of great free training links available here.

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ


Dr. Sanger www.nolongerenslaved.com - has many videos available and great articles on her site. 


Dr. Monzo www.well-beingbydesign.com has a great monthly blog newsletter and information about the clinic.   Tell them Chelle sent you there.


 If you would like to support my ministry efforts:


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
 I have a new telegram group for fellowship come join us:


https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
 Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.


https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
 HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe


To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Keywords
mind controllighttechnologyaiparasitessangerlaura sangerdr laura sangermonzoalphonso monzoalphonso monzo iiidr sangermind control technologyweaponzied pathogensdr alphonso monzo
