(It's Not) Just A Heart Attack | Mad Mix & the Resistance 🎶🎵

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Download here : https://tinyurl.com/Justaheartattack
Stream here : https://ffm.to/heartattackmadmix
Music, Lyrics, Production (Music & Video) by Paul G Terry
Lead Vocals & Lyrics by Michael Manoel Chaves
Flugelhorn & Lyrics by Lorraine Ford
Mastered by Marvin at Tide Studios
Mick on Telegram - https://t.me/MADMIXCONSPIRACIES
Mick on Instagram - / mad_pop_mix
https://madmixconspiracies.co.uk/
Paul on Instagram - / paulgterry
Mirrored - Paul G Terry
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/