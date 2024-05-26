BIBLICAL WORMWOOD CLOSE NOW / METEOR DEBRIS COMING IN / WINDS / CHINA SURROUNDS TAIWAN / BUG HELL / 2🌞 / READ 👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now 5/25/24..i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off I wanna say for those asking music I use, first song is (sound and color) by Alabama shakes, second song called Rapture by me Brandon nagley. Third song is called no surprises which is originally done by the band Radiohead and covered by me in this video. 4th song is by devendra banhart a song called ( I heard somebody say )... In today's video all main notes will be in my comments section under my video so please go there and find and read my main notes. Thanks for stopping by and watching....

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





